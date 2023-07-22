Happy Sunday!

We have been blessed with a few pleasant days in a row across the Ozarks. While we have stayed below average, low temperatures will soon be a thing of the past. Temperatures will be on the rise across the Ozarks. We will be ending the month of July with a heat wave!

Our weather pattern in the week ahead will be dominated by a stubborn area of high pressure. While we could see a chance for very limited pop-up showers, most of the area will stay dry throughout the week.

By Tuesday, we will see temperatures 5-10° above average across the Show Me State.

With the heat building, it’s hard to find positives. I can say that humidity levels will stay relatively low as temperatures rise.

Stay safe out there this week!