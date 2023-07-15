If you can, find time to be outside Saturday evening as temperatures will feel pretty good being around 80 degrees still, but northwest winds will help keep the air nice. Sunday morning will begin pleasant with temperatures slightly cooler than 70 degrees. The pleasant feel Sunday morning won; last into the afternoon when temperatures will top off in the mid-90s. Skies will remain mostly sunny with light westerly winds.

A low chance for a stray shower exists Sunday night, but most spots will remain dry. Storms Sunday night should remain in Kansas and will weaken significantly as they try to move into western Missouri. Monday will still be warm in the mid-90s with a storm or two possible.

We hang onto a slight chance for stray showers and storms Monday night. South winds strengthen going into Tuesday between 10 to 20 mph. The stronger south winds will lift our temperatures into the upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday will be the hottest day with some spots hitting 100 degrees.

A cold front will try and break down the heat Thursday night providing a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms. Friday will be cooler in the upper 80s. Mild temperatures around 90 degrees should stick around through next weekend.

