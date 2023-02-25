The first day of the weekend wasn’t half bad across the Ozarks! Temperatures were in the 50s and we did see some sunshine on Saturday afternoon. Overall, Sunday will be a bit more active with cloud coverage, strong winds, and rain.

There will be an increased risk of rain and some thunder Sunday night as a strong storm system moves through the region.

There will be a severe weather risk west of the Ozarks Sunday evening, but it’s questionable how far that threat will extend east into our area. Limited instability will tend to minimize the severe threat as it pushed through the Ozarks.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Ozarks under a slight to moderate risk of severe weather. The far western counties in Missouri are under an enhanced risk. The Oklahoma City area is under a moderate risk, where the threat of severe weather is much higher.

A line of severe storms to the west is expected to gradually weaken as it moves across I-49, further weakening as it moves through the Ozarks. The timing of the storms will be after midnight. Right now, it’s looking like it will move into the Springfield metro around 1am.

Strong winds are expected to accompany the storms, and will even continue well after the storms move out. Gusts late Sunday night into Monday will top 40 mph and could gust over 50 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY that will run from Sunday at 6pm until Monday at noon.

Drier weather will develop Monday and extend through Wednesday with temperatures remaining mild for late February and early March.

Temperatures will trend lower again late next week. Another storm will move through the region Thursday into Friday, likely generating some showers locally. Depending on the strength and intensity of the storm, it may even generate some snow early Friday.