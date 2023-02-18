It isn’t often in the winter we get to talk about an extended time in the 60’s, but today is one of them! We are about to return to the 60s on Sunday and we hang out there through Wednesday.

Sunday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds will filter back in throughout the afternoon. We also will be a little breezy with southwest winds gusting up to 30mph.

Presidents’ Day will offer up more of the same with highs in the low 60s and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be a little lighter too.

The mild and quiet pattern will hold into Tuesday ahead of another storm Wednesday, where there could be a threat of severe weather. We will be keeping a close eye on the middle part of the week. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat will be in central Arkansas.

Cooler weather will return Thursday into Friday.