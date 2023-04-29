While temperatures remain below average, it has not been a bad weekend across the Ozarks. Once the cloud coverage cleared on Saturday, temperatures started the climb. Springfield officially hit 67°, which is 5° below average.

A cold front is moving through overnight Saturday and into Sunday. While rain is associated with this front, especially for our northern counties, the air is so dry I’m doubtful anything is making it to the ground. The front is bringing strong northerly winds to the area. Once it clears, you will likely hear the winds howling outside your window. Wind gusts up to 35mph will be possible Sunday and Monday. With dry air in place, burning will be a bad idea for the next few days.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side as we start the work week, but we will see a springtime flip-flop as we head into the end of the week. Currently, the chance for storms looks low on Thursday and Friday. However, we will see the chance of much-needed rainfall.

While models aren’t showing a wash-out, we should see widespread rain. The QPF has totals around 0.25″ – 0.50″ across the Ozarks.

Enjoy your weekend!