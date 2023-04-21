TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash near Houston, Missouri, left one woman dead and three others injured.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers were called out to investigate a crash on Missouri Highway 17 about nine miles south of Houston around 1:25 p.m. on April 20.

The investigation showed that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center of the road and struck a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The driver of the Grand Prix was Kiersten S. Bradley, 21, of Summersville. She was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:22 p.m. The other occupants of the Grand Prix were:

Courtney M. Bradley, 22, of Summersville. She was taken to the Texas County Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A baby boy under the age of 1. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was Brylon A. Robertson, 24, of Summersville. He was taken to a Springfield hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

This marks the eighth fatality of the year for Troop G, which covers south-central Missouri. This time last year, Troop G saw seven fatalities.