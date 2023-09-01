September 1st marks the beginning of meteorological fall. While temperatures won’t feel fall-like for some time across the Ozarks, it might surprise you to learn summer wasn’t as outrageously hot as it felt at times.

For the summer of 2023, there were 36 days above 90°. During the summer months, there were two notable heat waves: late June and mid-August. Mid-August, temperatures weren’t all that impressive, but the humidity was record-breaking.

2022 was a summer for the record books. It had been nearly a decade since Springfield had reached over 100°. That streak came to an end on July 19, 2022 when the high temperature shot to 102 degrees. The following week was full of 100° temperatures, nearly eight days in a row.

While 2020 and 2021 was cooler, with zero 100° days, there were a few more 90-degree days.