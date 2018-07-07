News

Summer Blood Drive Held in Mid-Summer to Replenish Supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is giving you the chance to save a life.

Blood donations typically drop during the summer and the Bleed Red Blood Drive will help replenish supplies.

It's happening Monday and Tuesday at the Thomson Donor Center on Plainview Road.

You can donate from 7 in the morning to 7 at night both days.

If you donate blood, you'll receive plenty of gifts including two general admission tickets to a Springfield Cardinals game.

