Suicide is Leading Cause of Violent Death in AR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Several state agencies are working together to spread knowledge about suicide prevention efforts in Arkansas.

Suicide is the leading cause of violent death in Arkansas.

The Arkansas suicide prevention network says close to 600 Arkansas take their life every year.

About a quarter of those deaths are veteran suicides.

Today hospitals, volunteer groups and different organizations learned about training that is available, the Arkansas Lifeline Call Center and the newest legislature efforts to prevent suicide.

"When you know someone that is possibly thinking of suicide you want to talk to them. Don't make it uncomfortable. As them..ask them if they are thinking about hurting themselves, ask them if they are feeling depressed, ask them, talk to them and get them help," says Tanya Phillips, Coordinator for The Arkansas Prevention Network.

If you or someone you know needs help they can reach out to the Arkansas Lifeline Call Center, National Hotline.