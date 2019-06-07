Sub-Station in Mountain Home a 'Total Loss'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. -- Over 1,100 residents in Mountain Home, Arkansas are without power after a North Arkansas Electric Cooperative sub-station caught fire.

The Southland Sub-Station on Highway 62/412 was “completely engulfed in flames”.

Mel Coleman, CEO of the co-op, stated that they are currently assessing the outage. He says the extended outage for those affected could be days, not hours.

The bypass around Mountain Home is currently closed as Police and Fire crews are on scene. The area will remain closed until crews deem the transmission lines above are safe.

Lightning was reported in the area, but the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is an ongoing story. We will continue to update as information becomes available.