NIXA, Mo. – It’s a scary thought to most Americans- leaving your door unlocked overnight. One Missouri town doesn’t feel that way, though.

According to a study by AutomateLife.net, Nixa is the only town in Missouri where residents feel safe enough to leave doors unlocked at night.

Nixa came in at #23 on the list and was chosen for its low crime rates compared to state and national averages. The overall crime rates in Nixa are around 60% lower than the national average. In terms of violent crimes, Nixa rates are lower than 80% of the national average.

The study says Nixa residents have a 1 in 110 chance of becoming a victim of crime, which is significantly lower than other areas in the United States. Nixa is considered safer than nearly 90% of cities in the U.S. for property crimes.

Of the 3,000 surveyed, the top 5 are as follows:

#1- Hollister, California

#2- Madison, Mississippi

#3- New Braunfels, Texas

#4- Owatonna, Minnesota

#5- Barnstable, Massachusetts

You can find the full list of towns here.