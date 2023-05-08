SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A recent study determined that out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, Arkansas is the worst state for police officers, but where does Missouri stand?

The consumer finance site WalletHub study used 30 key indicators such as median income and deaths per 1,000 officers to determine the best places for law enforcement careers. The indicators were grouped to give scores for opportunity and competition, law enforcement training requirements and finally job hazards and prediction.

Missouri was ranked a little above the middle with a score of 23 out of 51 in the Overall category.

Missouri ranked 22 out of 51 in opportunity and competition. It broke the top 20 with a score of 19 out of 51 for law enforcement training requirements. In terms of job hazards and protections, Missouri ranked 34 out of 51.

Missouri also ranked 5 out of 51 for the highest median income growth for law enforcement officers.

Arkansas finished poorly in the ranking with an especially low 50 out of 51 in opportunity and competition and again in job hazards and protection categories. The law enforcement training requirements score came in at 36 out of 51.

Top of the overall list was California, followed by the District of Columbia with a 2 ranking.