Student Accidentally Shot, Killed in Illinois Gun Battle
CHICAGO -- A Northwestern University student was shot and killed last weekend just after arriving in Chicago to get set for the semester.
Shane Colombo was one of six people killed in the city over the Labor Day weekend when he stumbled into the middle of a gun battle and hit with the crossfire.
He died from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Police are currently searching for three suspects.
