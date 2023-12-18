SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the sun released its most powerful solar flare in years, causing disruptions on Earth. As we look to 2024, the increase in solar activity could bring the Northern Lights closer to home, but it also has the power to disrupt radio communication, electric power grids and navigation signals.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), described Thursday’s event as potentially “one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.”

Thursday’s storm caused issues all over the Americas but caused crippled radio communication in South America, where radio frequency was blacked out for a couple of hours. The SWPC said the effects of this solar flare were so extensive in the United States, that they were “felt from one end of the nation to the other.”

Thursday’s event is a reminder of the sun’s immense power and the potential effect it could have on technology. Scientists will continue to monitor the sun’s activity, in hopes of preparing for space weather events and the need for even more research.