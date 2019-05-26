Street Rod Nationals held at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The 36th annual Street Rod Nationals are at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The event continues tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tickets are $19.00 for adults 13 years and older, $6.00 for children 6 through 12. Children under 5 are free when accompanied by an adult. $17 for seniors and military.