SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Mexican restaurant from Strafford will be opening a new location in downtown Springfield.

The Springfield location is located at 610 W College St. (formerly Lost Signal) and will be officially open this Friday.

According to its website, El Paraiso Mexican Kitchen is a vibrant neighborhood restaurant serving seasonal and modern Mexican food. El Paraiso offers lunch, dinner and specials on a daily basis with dining room seating, a full bar and a patio.

Check out a tour of the new restaurant in the video above before the furniture was placed.