Strafford woman going to prison for meth distribution

STRAFFORD, Mo. -- A Strafford woman is going to prison for distributing meth in the Springfield area.

50-year-old Cynthia House was sentenced yesterday to 12 years in federal prison without parole.

In December, House pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and to two counts of possessing meth with the intent to distribute.

House admitted she participated in a conspiracy from 2015 to 2017, in which multiple pounds of drugs were bought from a supplier in Kansas City for distribution in Springfield.