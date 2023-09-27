SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A business owner pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false tax return for his business.

Philip Turner, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return for the calendar year 2018. Turner only claimed $15,088.

According to a press release, Turner used funds from his company to pay for approximately $612,144 in renovations to his personal home in Strafford and cabins in Colorado in 2017 and 2018. He falsely told his accountant that the expenses for the renovations were expenses incurred by the company for renovating offices so that his accountant would not include the renovations as personal income on Turner’s tax returns.

As a result, according to his plea agreement, Turner has an outstanding income tax liability of $97,765 for calendar year 2017 and $61,201 for calendar year 2018. In addition, the plea agreement says, Turner owes $351,620 in unpaid taxes from calendar years 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Turner must pay the Internal Revenue Service $510,586 in restitution plus interest, according to the press release.