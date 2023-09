MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stover was killed after a single-car crash occurred in rural Morgan County on Wednesday night.

Michael Kern, 79, was traveling northbound on Ivy Bend Road at 11 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line, resulting in Kern overcorrecting and traveling off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side against a tree.

Kern was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 a.m.

This is the 36th fatal accident in 2023.