BRANSON, Mo. — Lukas Cry was watching TV Sunday night when storms rolled in.

“We saw that there was a big storm coming through and kind of came out of nowhere,” Cyr said. “We weren’t expecting it during the daytime. It was pretty wild last night.”

That storm caused damage to hundreds of homes and knocked out power to thousands in Taney County.

“We just kind of hunkered down and we just started praying,” Cyr said. “You know, ‘Lord, keep us safe, just protect us and our home.’”

Cyr and his family woke up to a mess of limbs and leaves.

“We saw a branch was kind of in the front of our doorway, blocking our doorway. A part of our fence was kind of blown backwards and then, you know, just looking at the entrance of our road, there was a giant tree that just went right across it and no one could get through,” Cyr said. “Seeing our neighbor’s house with a tree on top of it, you know, it breaks my heart to see it and my thoughts and prayers are with them. I just I’m thanking God that you know, no one, at least around here that I know, had got hurt.”

The City of Branson says they’ve been busy responding to calls.

“We had a lot of trees down, had a couple trees on houses. Luckily no injuries that we know of,” said Branson Police Department Lt. E.J. Jones. “However, there were several blockages on the roadway and right now, public work crews and street crews are helping to clear those messes up.”

The storm damaged the regional 911 system, but OzarksFirst is told that won’t affect response times.

“With 911 as well as other communication systems having a redundancy, if one goes down then it routes to someone else,” Jones said. “That always makes it to where if somebody needs assistance, we’ll be able to get it to them.”