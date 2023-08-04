OZARK, Mo. – Residents of Ozark needing to dispose of storm debris can take yard waste to a temporary drop-off site east of the city on Missouri 14.

The site, at the corner of Hartley Road and Christian County JJ will be open from dawn to dusk until Sept. 1, according to a city spokeswoman.

It’s on city property with no physical address but close to 2888 E. Hartley, according to Jenifer Abreu.

The site will only accept yard debris, she said, and citizens are asked not to dump anything other than yard waste at the location, or else the site will have to be shut down.

The site was set up because the city is not equipped to conduct curbside limb pick-up, Abreu said.