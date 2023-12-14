STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Stone County has entered a guilty plea after selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton merchandise online.

Rebecca Worthy entered a guilty plea on Dec. 14 for selling fake Louis Vuitton bracelets, hair ties and other products to consumers through a company she ran out of her business partner’s home. Worthy and the other individual ran an online wholesale business that sold to boutique stores.

The counterfeit goods and apparel were typically manufactured in Hong Kong and China and were shipped to the United States for distribution.

Worthy and the other individual would act as distributors of counterfeit goods and utilize wire communications to communicate with consumers about the goods and to receive payment.

In May 2022, a shipment was seized from Hong Kong that was being shipped to Worthy and her business partner. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated the property was abandoned and the online business said in a form that the goods would be removed from the website.

On three separate occasions, Worthy and her business partner sold the counterfeit items to people working in an undercover capacity with ICE.

From May 2022 through November 2022, a total of 78 shipments were delivered from China or Hong Kong to the company.

Worthy admitted that in April 2022, she trafficked goods and knowingly used a counterfeit mark on the goods, specifically 200 Louis Vuitton-branded bracelets.

The company made over $70,000 from the fake Louis Vuitton goods.

Worthy will be sentenced at a later date. The maximum sentence she could receive is 10 years in prison.