Posted: Jul 06, 2018 06:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 06:23 PM CDT

Stone County Storm Damage

STONE COUNTY, Mo. -- Many people in Stone County are cleaning up, after a strong storm blew through the area last night.   

Much of the damage was in Branson West and Kimberling City.

The National Weather Service says the storm was not a tornado, but it was strong.

There were outages, fallen trees and debris. Some residents were forced to tough out the heat with no power.

While it may not have been a tornado, those who felt the storm's fury were left with quite an impression.

Steve Runnels, with the National Weather Service in Springfield says the storm is called a "Microburst." He used an analogy to describe how it works.  

"Imagine releasing a water balloon from 20-thousand feet high and having that balloon come down pick up speed, hit the ground and then spread out," Runnels said, "We call it a microburst..and it can cause tornado like damage."

Bill Weihe, lives in Branson West. He says the storm was short and quick, but it dumped a lot of rain.  

"But we lost power. About 10 o'clock we finally decided we'd just go to bed and we did and we got up this morning about 5:30 and the power was still out," said Weihe, "It came back on around 7 o'clock this morning."

There was a report of an elderly woman who was hit by a tree when it fell. However, in an email to KOLR-10, a crew member from Southern Stone County Fire, said she did not have life threatening injuries -- and she declined the ambulance ride to the hospital.

 

