Stone County Fire Protection District Kept Busy during Storms Video

STONE COUNTY, Mo. -- Officials with the Stone County Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that crews fought an outdoor fire Thursday night (7/5) at Talking Rocks Road and Heather Row in Branson West, just southwest of Silver Dollar City.

The post says a power pole was sheared by wind around 8:40 p.m.

In fact, crews are responding to several messes caused by this storm. Trees are down and traffic lights are out along Talking Rocks Road.

And just before 8:30 p.m., a woman was knocked unconscious by a falling tree. This happened in Branson, on Hwy 265.

Southern Stone County Fire officials tell us emergency crews helped the woman and she is expected to be okay.

