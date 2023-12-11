STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Unite Table Rock Lake kicked off its annual Christmas Assistance Program on Saturday helping families in Stone County make their Christmas a little brighter, all free of charge.

Stone County families who qualify for free and reduced lunches were able to pick out gifts, clothes, and have their presents wrapped. Families were also able to take home hygiene items and food for their families.

“I wasn’t expecting the amount of generosity,” said Angel Dillon who was receiving gifts for her family. “You’ve got food, and you got sanitary stuff, you’ve got bathroom things, you know, toys, tons of toys, and plenty of options for each age group.”

Unite Table Rock Lake said this program is about more than just the act of giving.

“We don’t want to just rush them through this event where we’re just handing out toys and handing out food,” Amanda Funk with Unite Table Rock Lake said. “We really want to make a connection. We want to, you know, meet them where they’re at.”

Maureen Darby in charge of marketing at Unite Table Rock Lake said they wouldn’t be able to run this program without hundreds of volunteers, donations and support from the community, and generous partners.

“We just want to support them and just wrap our arms around them,” Darby said. “And love them and make them feel seen and heard and valued.”

Unite Table Rock Lake said the program has continued to grow since 2020 and anticipates serving around 1,100 kids this year.

“Seeing them open the gifts and be excited about what there is and being able to have somebody help provide that when families like myself sometimes can’t,” Dillon said. “Or need that little extra help because there’s a lot of families in the community like that.”

From big gifts like bikes to smaller items like stuffed animals, families walked away with what they needed to help make their Christmas a little brighter.

“It makes you cry. It really does, because they are so grateful,” Julie Chellios with Unite Table Rock Lake said. “So grateful for what they’re able to get for their kids that they otherwise would not be able to.”