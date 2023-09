SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Deputies are searching for a woman who stole a vehicle and led them on a chase throughout the city of Springfield.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2 p.m., deputies pursued a woman who stole a Ford Edge SUV. The chase began near Kearney and Fulbright and ended in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park.

GCSO said the suspect is not in custody.

A separate incident near the mobile home park resulted in a woman being detained for unrelated warrants.