ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will be back in action Wednesday night at Mizzou.

The Lady Bears will go to Columbia with the Missouri Valley’s Newcomer of the Week.

Monday the conference named Lacy Stokes as the newcomer.

Stokes is a Mt. Vernon native who transferred to the Lady Bears this season after playing at Missouri Southern.

In the Lady Bears win over Tulane on Friday, Stokes scored a dozen points, grabbed five rebounds and had six assists.

Mo State won by ten.

Stokes is in the top ten in the Valley in assist to turnover ratio, assists and steals per game.