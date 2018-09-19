Stock Markets for Wednesday, September 19,

Andrew Burton/Getty Images 1995: The Nasdaq composite stock index rises above 1,000 for the first time.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images 1995: The Nasdaq composite stock index rises above 1,000 for the first time.

Here is a recap of the markets and latest financial news for Wednesday, September 19:

The Nikkei is up 256 points in trading in Toyko

The Dow is up 185 points coming in to cooler weather

The Nasdaq gained 60.



President Trump is continuing to defend his trade policies. During a joint news conference with the president of Poland Tuesday, he said the u-s has been ripped off by china, the EU, and virtually every country that it does business with.

The Justice Department has begun an investigation of Tesla, following Elon Musk's tweet last month that he secured funding to take the company private. The plan was later abandoned. Bloomberg news reports the Justice Deprtment is running a criminal probe parallel to an investigation.

And Los Angeles is moving forward with a proposal to ban the sale of fur. The city council voted unanimously to draft the law, which would then go back to the council for final approval. The ban would take effect two years after it's passage. LA would be the largest city in the U.S to implement a ban.