Step Back in Time, A Glimpse of Life in the 1860's

OZARK, Mo. - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, you will have a chance to step back in time, to get a glimpse of life in the 1860's.

On Saturday, Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark is hosting its first annual "Living History Day".

The event will have different storytelling reenactments that feature people that would have lived in and around the cave throughout history.

You will be able to see the carving of arrowheads used by Native Americans, old-fashioned Dutch oven cooking, and even soldiers dressed from the war-town Civil War era.

The event is free.

The gates open up at 9:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

You can also purchase a guided cave tour as well.