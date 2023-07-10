SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield State Representative Crystal Quade officially announced she is running for governor at a press conference Monday morning.

Quade held the conference at Big Momma’s Coffee and Espresso Bar where she outlined the goals for her campaign.

“I want this campaign to be about pocketbook issues. I want this campaign to be about our plans to strengthen our public schools,” Quade said. “To make health care more affordable and accessible, and how to get better childcare in every single corner of our state.”

Quade was elected as a state representative in 2016 and has been serving as minority leader in the House since 2019.

Springfield resident Annie Cantrell says she is excited Quade is running for governor.

“I’m very excited. I followed her when she was running for state representative,” Cantrell said. “I did some more research into her. And honestly, I agree with most of the things she says.”

Quade is serving her final term as a representative but hopes to stay in the statehouse as the first female governor.

“Missourians want freedom, the freedom to make our own decisions, the freedom to choose a future for our families, make no mistake freedom is on the ballot next election,” Quade said. “As governor, I will protect and restore the freedoms that we deserve.”

She is the first Democrat to launch a campaign. Two Republicans – Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft – have previously announced their candidacies. Republican Senator Bill Eigel is expected to enter the race later this summer.

Springfield area residents are starting to weigh whether Quade’s plans align with their beliefs.

“I look for a governor who is actually going to fight for the people they represent,” said Cantrell.

“To work for the people and wants to do what the people of Missouri want,” said resident Melanie Roth. “Whether that’s leaning more conservative, more liberal, whichever, you know, just do what the people want and not what they want.”

“Honestly transparency, that’s one of the biggest things I’m looking for,” Springfield local Steven Fulmer said. “Just so that people know exactly what that person is gunning for.”