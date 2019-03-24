State of Missouri's Emergency Operations Center Downgrades Activation Level

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KCTV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The State of Missouri's Emergency Operations Center has downgraded its Emergency Operation Center to Level IV, or an increased watch.

Operating hours of the center will now be from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The downgrade is a sign that the river is beginning to drop, though the state still warns that flooding is an issue. Roads remain closed in Riverside, Leavenworth and St. Joseph.

The Missouri River downstream from Kansas City will begin to crest on Sunday and continue through mid-week.

The river levels are falling in St. Joseph, Atchison, Leavenworth and Parkville.