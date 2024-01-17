JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported a record number of deer harvests for the 2023-2024 deer-hunting season ending on Jan. 15.

The department recorded a total deer harvest of 326,026, which exceeded the previous record of 325,457 deer harvests set in 2006.

The MDC attributes an increase in the deer population, regulation changes, increased firearms for antlerless deer hunting permits, and a new chronic wasting disease (CWD) firearms portion as reasons for the record harvest.

“With deer numbers increasing in most counties, additional antlerless deer harvest is needed to slow population growth and help maintain deer numbers at desired levels,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said. “It was great to see hunters take advantage of the additional hunting opportunities.”

The top harvesting county in Missouri was Franklin with 7,395, followed by Howell County with 6,346 and Texas County with 6,181.

The 2023-24 archery season also ended this month, with the MDC’s preliminary data showing that hunters checked 55,396 deer this season. Jefferson County led the way with 1,440 deer checked, followed by Franklin County with 1,194 and St. Louis County with 1,022.

The MDC also reported one non-fatal, archery-related deer hunting incident and zero firearm-related incidents for the season.

For more information on deer harvest totals by county, season, and type of deer, go to the MDC’s website at https://extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.