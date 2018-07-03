News

Starbucks Opens Shop at St. Louis Zoo

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 06:17 AM CDT

Our next headline comes from.... a reporter with KMOV in St. Louis.

It reads... "the first Starbucks location to ever be in a zoo is open at the St. Louis Zoo."

The building is solar powered, all cups and straws are compostable

And the windows are 'bird safe' so birds won't get  confused and fly into them. 

