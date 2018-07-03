Starbucks Opens Shop at St. Louis Zoo
Our next headline comes from.... a reporter with KMOV in St. Louis.
It reads... "the first Starbucks location to ever be in a zoo is open at the St. Louis Zoo."
The building is solar powered, all cups and straws are compostable
And the windows are 'bird safe' so birds won't get confused and fly into them.
More Stories
-
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Switzerland's dismal record in the…
-
LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
5:35…
-
SAO PAULO (AP) - A measles outbreak is growing in Brazil after cases…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-