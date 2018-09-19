Standoff Suspect Charged after Early Morning Shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Greene County Prosecutors Office has charged the suspect for a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

David Lynn Bryant, 52, of Springfield, has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action.

Bryant was arrested after a standoff with police near the intersection of Tampa and Chestnut Expressway.