Standoff Suspect Charged after Early Morning Shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Greene County Prosecutors Office has charged the suspect for a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.
David Lynn Bryant, 52, of Springfield, has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action.
Bryant was arrested after a standoff with police near the intersection of Tampa and Chestnut Expressway.
