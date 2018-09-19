News

Standoff Suspect Charged after Early Morning Shooting

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 08:19 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 08:20 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Greene County Prosecutors Office has charged the suspect for a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

David Lynn Bryant, 52, of Springfield, has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action.

Bryant was arrested after a standoff with police near the intersection of Tampa and Chestnut Expressway.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected