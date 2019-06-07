Standoff at a home near Lincoln St and Scenic Ave
UPDATE: The suspect fled from Police on foot beginning a chase, police followed the suspect to the home where he was arrested. There were multiple suspects in the home.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Springfield Police have an armored truck at a home near Lincoln St and Scenic Ave.
Police are serving another warrant. Officers have surrounded the home.
More details to come.
