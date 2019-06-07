News

Standoff at a home near Lincoln St and Scenic Ave

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 08:42 PM CDT

UPDATE: The suspect fled from Police on foot beginning a chase, police followed the suspect to the home where he was arrested.  There were multiple suspects in the home. 
 


SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Springfield Police have an armored truck at a home near Lincoln St and Scenic Ave.

Police are serving another warrant.  Officers have surrounded the home.

More details to come. 

