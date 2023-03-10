SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield tradition is making a grand return after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place tomorrow, March 11, and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the parade.

The parade route will begin on Commercial Street, make a left onto Booneville Avenue and will conclude at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. but there will be plenty of fun things to do before, during and after the event begins.

Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a beer garden at the square in downtown Springfield that will end at 7 p.m. — well after the parade finishes.

At noon on the C-Street Footbridge, there will be an Irish pet contest for which pet owners are encouraged to dress up their pets in St. Patrick’s Day-themed costumes.

Music artists will be performing throughout Saturday on the square. Corey “CoJo“ Johnson will perform from noon-1 p.m. Bold Deneirs will perform from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Deja Crew will round out the live music performances from 4-6 p.m.

If you would like to be a volunteer at the parade this year, you still have time to sign up. The deadline to do so is today at 5 p.m.