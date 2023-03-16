SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – St. Patrick’s Day kicks off worldwide on March 17 and the Ozarks is no different. Here’s a list of St. Patrick’s Day events and bars you should attend (Be sure to wear green!):

Friday:

Lindberg’s Tavern – Beer & food specials all night

Last Call – Potluck & Karaoke @ 7pm

Moon City Pub – Food & drink specials along with swag @ 6pm

Where House Bar – Music & drink specials @ 6pm

Galloway Station – Irish Disco with food & drink specials @ 8:30pm

Carries – Best Dressed in Green contest with special drinks

4 By 4 Brewing – Fremont Hills – Nixa – Live music & beer

Wages Brewing Company – West Plains – Irish-inspired drinks with no cover

BINGO Game Show – Ozarks Event Center – Nixa – Green beer and bingo – must get tickets!

Back Home Brewing – Party favors & karaoke @ 8pm

Contender eSports – Lock-in video gaming event – must purchase pass