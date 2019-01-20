St. Louis Woman Arrested after 2 Year Old Son Fell Out of Her Car and was Fatally Struck

News

 ST. LOUIS, Mo. (FOX NEWS) - A Missouri woman was locked up after her toddler son was fatally run over after falling out of her moving car.

The accident was reported around 5 p.m. Friday on a road near Interstate 70 in St. Louis County, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Elijah Roby, 2, was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, KMOV-TV reported.

His mother called 911 after driving the injured boy to a nearby gas station, according to the station.

Ebony Roby, of St. Louis, was arrested by St. Louis County police on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, KSDK-TV reported.

She was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police questioned the motorist who struck the boy, the station reported.

