St. Louis Woman Arrested after 2 Year Old Son Fell Out of Her Car and was Fatally Struck
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (FOX NEWS) - A Missouri woman was locked up after her toddler son was fatally run over after falling out of her moving car.
The accident was reported around 5 p.m. Friday on a road near Interstate 70 in St. Louis County, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Elijah Roby, 2, was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, KMOV-TV reported.
His mother called 911 after driving the injured boy to a nearby gas station, according to the station.
Ebony Roby, of St. Louis, was arrested by St. Louis County police on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, KSDK-TV reported.
She was being held on a $50,000 bond.
Police questioned the motorist who struck the boy, the station reported.
More Stories
-
ATLANTA (AP) - A commemorative service for Rev. Martin Luther King…
-
ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece's government submitted a controversial…
-
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) - The Latest on Zimbabwe's ongoing protests and…