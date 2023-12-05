TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Louis was killed after a three-car accident on US 63 on Monday, Dec. 4.

According to the crash report, James Russo, 51, was traveling southbound when his vehicle traveled across the roadway, making impact with a northbound vehicle. Russo’s vehicle continued southbound and hit a semi-truck which ejected Russo.

Russo was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other drivers and one juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Cabool and Houston fire departments and the Texas County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the 35th fatality due to an accident in Troop G in 2023.