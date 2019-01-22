St. Louis Man Becomes US Citizen on 100th Birthday Video

ST. LOUIS - It is never too late to become a US citizen, and thousands take the opportunity each year to become citizens in naturalization ceremonies throughout the country.

But one Saint Louis man's naturalization ceremony last month was a bit more special.

Gobin Rai Celebrated turning 100 years old with a naturalization ceremony in his Saint Louis home earlier this month.

Rai is a Bhutanese refugee who moved to St. Louis in 2012 after spending 20 years in a refugee camp in Nepal.

His translator conveyed how this moment felt for him.

"I want to tell all my people that this country, America, is a great country," Rai said. "There is no other country better than this in the world."

During the ceremony, the judge gave rai An American flag, a flag pin and a certificate, proving his citizenship.