CLAYTON — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell is running for US Senate in Missouri. The Democrat said in his announcement video, “We need leaders who try to help, unlike Josh Hawley, who’s in a rush to be famous.”

Bell would face Democrat Lucas Kunce in next year’s August primary. According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Kunce has already secured some early endorsements from labor unions representing firefighters, asbestos workers, and bricklayers.

Bell, who grew up in north St. Louis County, became the county’s first black prosecuting attorney in 2018 after defeating seven-term incumbent Robert McCulloch.