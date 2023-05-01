SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals announced its sale by the St. Louis Cardinals to Diamond Baseball Holdings today at a press conference.

According to a press release, DBH is an organization that owns and operates minor league baseball clubs around the country, including the Cardinals Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds.

The Springfield Cardinals will remain the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, with the current front office staff continuing under new ownership, led by Vice President and General Manager Dan Reiter. The name of the stadium will not change either.

“The St. Louis Cardinals are excited to evolve and further elevate the Springfield Cardinals with this sale to DBH,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Louis Cardinals. “DBH’s unparalleled expertise and vision for promoting and growing the minor leagues makes them our ideal partner in the continuing relationship between the St. Louis and Springfield Cardinals, as well as with the Springfield community.”

The City of Springfield’s purchase of Hammons Field and lease extension activated earlier this year enables the Springfield Cardinals to call the stadium home for at least the next 15 years.