PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from St. James was killed after a dune buggy crashed on a county road in Phelps County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chandra Moffet, 42, was a passenger in a 1981 Dune Buggy when the driver lost control on County Road 1140, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Moffet was ejected from the buggy and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Troop I’s fourth fatality accident of 2023.