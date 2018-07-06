Spy Camera Found at Springfield School for Children with Disabilities

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Nathan Papes/News-Leader)

A Springfield school for children with severe disabilities has launched an investigation after the discovery of an unauthorized camera.

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the camera was discovered June 29 at the Greene Valley School, on East Pythian Street near Evangel University.

The News-Leader received a tip regarding the camera. Nancy Bowles, communications coordinator for DESE, confirmed the discovery.

"There was a camera found. It was immediately removed," Bowles said. "The school is performing an investigation."

It is unclear if the school informed parents of the discovery. No other details have been released including who placed the camera inside the school, exactly where it was found and what if any images it captured.

Greene Valley is part of the Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled system and provides an education for students, ages 5 to 21, with special needs. It is not uncommon for children and teens enrolled at the school to have physical and medical issues.

The schools are administered by the Missouri Board of Education through the state's Office of Special Education.

This fall, the school expects an enrollment of 54 students. Currently, the school offers summer classes but they are only half-days.

Bowles said the school may have exterior security cameras but does not have any in or near the classrooms.

