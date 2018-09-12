SPS Investigating Fight at Kickapoo vs. Parkview Game

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Nathan Papes/News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield district official confirmed Tuesday that school police are investigating a fight involving at least six girls late Monday at Kickapoo High School.

Stephen Hall, chief communications officer, said the fight reportedly started outside the Kickapoo stadium at the conclusion of the junior varsity football game between Kickapoo and Parkview high schools.

"There were six that were involved and there were others around who stepped in to help, to intervene," Hall said.

Hall said preliminary information indicates the fight started shortly after 9:30 p.m. and school police were able to respond within five minutes. However, the fight was over by the time school police arrived.

"It had already dissipated," he said.

School police conducted an investigation Tuesday into the details of the fight, including how it started and who was involved in the melee.

"That is part of the follow-up," Hall said.

Officers talked to witnesses and were able to determine that students from Kickapoo and Parkview high schools and two middle schools - Cherokee and Carver - were involved in the fight.

Hall said he was not immediately aware of any injuries that resulted from the fight. The News-Leader requested a copy of the incident report, but it is still being written and is not yet available, Hall said.

Under school policy, middle and high school students face an automatic out-of-school suspension for fighting. The length of the suspension varies based on the age of the student, the severity of the fight, and how many previous offenses the student has committed.

School police Lt. Greg Hall is supervising the investigation. He oversees school police in the south part of the Springfield district.

According to the district, school police officers are stationed at varsity games. For junior varsity and freshman games, there are roving officers on patrol.





