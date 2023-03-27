SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Next week, voters will make a decision on Proposition S in Springfield, which would approve funding for renovations and rebuilds to Springfield schools.

Today, the district will unveil a revamped York Elementary made possible by a similar bond issue passed in 2019.

Due to lower-than-expected costs on multiple projects, over $20 million was available to build a new campus for York Elementary.

Later today at 3:30 p.m. at the site of their new building, Springfield Public Schools will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for York Elementary.

York was one of several schools that received renovations. Due to leftover funds from several projects from that 2019 bond issue, York was able to receive a new building earlier than expected.

Construction on the new building began in the middle of 2021 and students, staff and the rest of the community will be able to tour the building after the ceremony today.

As SPS wraps up projects stemming from the 2019 Proposition S bond issue, the school district would like to see another bond issue pass that would see even more renovations for their schools.

In just one week, the largest school district in Missouri will ask Springfield voters to pass a $220 million bond issue that will increase security and safety upgrades at all school facilities, new buildings for Reed and Pipkin and renovations for several others.

This year’s bond issue will not include a tax rate increase.