While blue skies and 70° days have filled much of our November so far, it’s fun to take a look back at last year. On November 14, 2022, the Ozarks picked up the first snowfall of the season. Measuring 0.90″ of snow in Springfield.

The average first snowfall in Springfield is December 5. Let’s take a look a little deeper into the numbers.

The first snowfall of the year in 2022 was in mid-November. The year before, the first snowfall of the season wasn’t until January 2, 2022, when we picked up 0.30″.

December 15, 2020, brought 0.10″ to the area. In 2019, we had an early snowfall of 0.40″ on November 11. In 2018, November 8 had a trace of snow, but we picked up 1.7″ on November 12.

While we have a warm week ahead, temperatures will tumble as we head into Thanksgiving. Check out your latest forecast here.