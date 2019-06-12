Dickerson Park Zoo releases first image of new baby giraffe Video Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The family of giraffes living in Springfield's Dickerson Park Zoo just grew by one new member.

On Wednesday, June 12th keepers welcomed the baby into its new home and then quickly took the photo below.

Of course, the baby giraffe wasn't the only new zoo star Dickerson announced on Wednesday.

The zoo also released the first image of its new black and white Colobus Monkey. The baby monkey was born on June, 3rd.

Both of the new additions, the zoo says, are doing well and can be found in the African part of the zoo. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.