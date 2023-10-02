STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Sunday afternoon near Crane has killed a woman from Springfield.

Linda Meyers, 51, was a passenger in a car traveling westbound on Old Wire Road west of Crane when the vehicle went off the side of the roadway, struck several fence posts and overturned.

Meyers was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger suffered serious injuries and a juvenile in the car suffered moderate injuries, according to the report.

The report states that the juvenile was the only person wearing a seat belt.

This is the 109th fatality in 2023 in Troop D.