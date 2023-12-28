SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After serving years behind bars for a murder that shocked the Ozarks and beyond, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a free woman.

She walked out of the state women’s prison this morning more than eight years after pleading guilty to planning the brutal murder of her mother, Dee Dee.

OzarksFirst spoke to a Springfield native who was behind bars at the same time and place as Blanchard.

Judy Henderson was in prison for over 35 years for the murder of Springfield jeweler Harry Klein.

“I do know that she was a very sweet, kind, quiet little girl,” Henderson said. “And I say little because she appeared to be, in her mentality and everything, as a child.”

Henderson says every day she’s a free woman is a good day.

“I was in the visiting room whenever (Gypsy) had her interview with Dr. Phil,” Henderson said. “I had an attorney visit that same day, and she just seemed so small and so, like I said, childlike.”

Henderson was pardoned by former Gov. Eric Grietens in 2017, one year after Blanchard was sentenced for her role in her mother’s murder.

“I’m just very thrilled and happy that she has this opportunity and she can start her life fresh and new, a new life she’s never known,” Henderson said.

“She said she’s glad that she did go to prison because she would have probably stayed in that same pattern that her mom raised her to be,” said Blanchard’s stepmother, Kristy.

In an interview with News Nation, Kristy Blanchard said Gypsy plans to live in Louisiana with her husband.

“We’re going to pretty much follow her lead, see how overwhelming she gets,” Kristy said. “And it’s going to be a big adjustment.”

Henderson says the idea of being out in the free world is much different than the actuality of living it.

“Where we come from, she and I, it’s a totally different world,” Henderson said. “The language is even different.”

Now that Blanchard is released, Henderson says it will be like an infant learning everything for the first time.

“From those that I’ve talked to that I reach back to that’s incarcerated, she’s bloomed into a great woman, a not a child anymore,” Henderson said. “And I am so proud of that.”

Henderson says if Blanchard ever needs a mentor on the outside to get in touch with her.

“She needs to remember to take it one day at a time,” Henderson said. “Don’t try to make up for lost years. Those years you will never get back. So look forward and do it one day at a time and be gentle with yourself.”

Henderson says those around Blanchard should have patience and answer every question.

“You overcome obstacles. You’re a strong woman,” Henderson said. “These are the words that I would tell her. You can be what you want to be. You don’t have to get anyone else’s approval. You just grow within yourself and be happy, be what makes you happy and take it nice and easy.”